From Markham to Coquitlam, these are REMAX Canada’s must-know neighbourhoods, available on the market now.

With demand for housing surging across the country, it’s no surprise most Canadians report they’ve had to make trade-offs to live where they choose. In a new Angus Reid survey commissioned by REMAX Canada, roughly a third of Canadians ranked proximity to such amenities as restaurants and shopping and access to public transit at the top of their list when it comes to assessing the desirability of housing, outranked only by affordability.

And with home prices in Canada’s largest cities hitting record highs in recent years, it’s also no surprise many say buying a home has required some compromises: some 37 per cent of those surveyed by REMAX Canada say they paid more for their home in order to be close to an urban centre, and all the access that comes with it.

Buying your perfect home doesn’t have to be a case of either/or.

Using public data and insights from REMAX brokerages, REMAX Canada scoured the Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver areas to identify historically overlooked up-and-coming neighbourhoods that offer surprising value and convenience. Rather than trading affordability for amenities, these hidden gems prove that you really can have it all—if you know where to look.

Toronto/GTA

Clairlea-Birchmount (Toronto)

One of Toronto’s first suburbs, this Scarborough neighbourhood was first developed in the 1950s and offers a mix of single detached houses, semis, duplexes, row houses and low- and high-rise condos. Most residents are families and couples, drawn by quick commutes and abundant green spaces, such as Taylor Creek Park, which offers hiking, biking and more along a tributary of the Don River. Average house price: $932,014

Wexford-Maryvale (Toronto)

Charming brick homes and bungalows just minutes from downtown, with an average price around $1 million? You’re not dreaming. Located on the western edge of Scarborough with quick access to both the 401 and the Don Valley Parkway, Wexford-Maryvale is a family-friendly neighbourhood with a suburban vibe. Average house price: $1,070,857

Crown Point (Hamilton)

Forget the ’burbs. If your dream is living in a house with a backyard and finished basement that’s also a short walk from trendy bars and restaurants, look no further than west Hamilton’s Crown Point. Average house price: $570,000

Aldershot South (Burlington)

Located in Burlington Bay’s west end, the waterfront community of Aldershot South blends a bucolic lifestyle—think lakeside views, ample green space and no traffic—with easy city access via highways and GO Transit. Average house price: $899,000

Downtown Markham (Markham)

Just north of the city, Markham is transforming into its own urban hub, complete with a new York University campus, new condominium developments, new restaurants and new cultural attractions. Price range: $660,000 to $1,625,000

Seaton (Pickering)

Just east of the city, with 401 and GO Transit access, this Pickering neighbourhood is a rapidly developing master-planned community that’s gaining attention for its strategic location and infrastructure. Average house price: $1,013,326

Don Mills–Victoria Village (Toronto)

Home to spacious lots and renowned arts schools—and a relative steal compared to neighbouring Don Mills/Leaside—this eastern ‘hood deserves a fresh look, thanks to easy connectivity and improved downtown access from the soon-to-open Eglinton Crosstown. Average house price: $1,126,000

Vancouver/GVA

Bridgeport (Richmond)

If you’re in love with the charm of Steveston but not its prices, check out Bridgeport. This transit-connected community is just 20 minutes from Richmond’s highly desirable enclave, but its homes clock in $300,000 less, on average. Average house price: $1,069,900

Ladner (South Delta)

Want to shave a cool million off the average cost of a home around Vancouver? Ladner, located on the Surrey/Richmond border and connected to Vancouver via tunnel, offers surprising value for flexible commuters. Average house price: $1,149,100

Mount Pleasant East (Vancouver)

Home to some of the trendiest spots around Vancouver, Mount Pleasant East hosts an ever-expanding roster of the city’s hottest restaurants, shopping, nightlife and street art. The only thing that this neighbourhood doesn’t offer is housing sticker shock. Average house price: $873,933

Willoughby Heights (Langley)

With easy city access via Highway 1 and rapidly expanding amenities—transit, schools, shops, recreation, infrastructure—Willoughby Heights gives buyers the opportunity to get in early on a neighbourhood that is growing in value. Average house price: $894,516

Fraser Mills (Coquitlam)

High-rise condos, waterfront access, a water park and aquatic centre—while it’s still under development, the planned community of Fraser Mills promises to become a destination in its own right. Price range: $732,000 to $1,796,600

Coquitlam West (Coquitlam)

While you can’t move in yet, Coquitlam West promises early investment potential as its industrial lands are transformed into residential properties, with easy connection to Vancouver via the SkyTrain. Price range: $838,071 to $1,963,039

Capstan Way (Northern Downtown Richmond)

Looking for a longer-term investment? The ongoing development in Capstan Way in Richmond’s northern downtown promises rewards in return for your patience. While the area has seen ownership delays, businesses and residents are starting to move in, and the area is expected to explode in popularity over the next decade. Average house price: $899,000