Introducing the Maclean’s Year Ahead special issue

As we say goodbye to 2023, we can all agree that it was a year of great disruption. Artificial intelligence moved from the fringes to the centre of all technological endeavours. Climate change shook up every arena of our lives. The global order is perilously fraught with ongoing wars that have no end in sight. And Canadians feel a growing dissatisfaction with the cost of living and the country’s ability to cope with a massive surge in immigration.

What will next year bring? In Maclean’s annual edition of the Year Ahead, we try to answer that question with predictions about the people, ideas and events that will shape Canada in 2024. I confess: it is my favourite issue of the year. The writers and editors who work on this special issue make me feel much better informed and ready to tackle tomorrow.

In addition to our writers’ predictions, we invited some of the country’s smartest thinkers to lay out what we can expect in the coming year. Ten experts with deep knowledge in a variety of fields—agriculture, space travel, political extremism, education, sports, medicine and more—contributed fascinating essays on our shared future. The Maclean’s Year Ahead issue makes an ideal stocking-stuffer (for Maclean’s readers who stuff stockings), or a holiday bathtub read, or the perfect thing to pack on a winter vacation.

You can buy the Year Ahead issue online here, and subscribe to the magazine

With gratitude,

Sarah Fulford

Editor, Maclean’s

