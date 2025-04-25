To St. Lawrence Market We Go

There are a few things you can always count on during a visit to Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market: a peameal bacon sandwich from Carousel Bakery, a sea of vintage tchotchkes at the Sunday antique market and people toting freshly caught fish. On the north side of Front Street, the mega-popular farmers’ market—the city’s largest—has been around since 1803. It’s changed locations a few times: to an enclosure built in 1820; a brick building that doubled as city hall in 1831; a new, south-facing structure after the 1849 Cathedral Fire; and a single-storey model erected in the late ’60s. By 2008, the city decided the community fixture needed a larger, mixed-use home.

A green roof—now mandated by the city for any structure with a gross floor area above 2,000 square metres—helps minimize the urban heat-island effect in warmer weather. (This one’s covered in sedums.)

In the summer of 2010, the city awarded the project to Toronto-based Adamson Associates Architects and U.K.-based RSHP, the firm behind Paris’s Centre Pompidou, a cultural complex that houses a public library and a modern art museum. Drawing from their British roots, the RSHP team reimagined the market’s north building as a modern moot hall (an assembly building in a market square). The construction was filled with surprises: after some budgetary back-and-forth, the city okayed a five-storey structure with a greenhouse-like atrium, offices and provincial courtrooms. Later, an excavation of the old site’s foundation in 2017 unearthed a stone sewer tunnel and artifacts like clay pipes, sheep bones and butcher’s hooks. In the end, the project’s total cost was $128 million, more than $50 million higher than the estimated budget in 2009.

Each of the fifth-floor courtrooms comes with its own skylight, an intentional design choice to offset the sometimes-grim vibe of typical justice chambers

The new steel-and-glass St. Lawrence Market North building now towers over Front Street, its orange sun shades mirroring the warm-hued bricks of its sister to the south. (The architects also added a pedestrian bridge linking the north building’s mezzanine to the even more northerly St. Lawrence Hall.) On the first level, a map of the old sewer network is etched into the terrazzo floor—a nod to where the old pipes were found. The 37 vendor stations are surrounded by glass doors, creating a pedestrian-friendly arcade when open. The site now serves other purposes, too: the mezzanine is earmarked for a gallery and a café and has rentable space for concerts and weddings.

