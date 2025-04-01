Just over a decade ago, parts of Canada faced a surplus of teachers, but this is far from the reality today. Thanks to factors like an aging workforce, teachers leaving the profession during the pandemic and a steep decline in teacher college enrolments, education graduates are entering the workforce at a time when the system is projecting a massive teacher shortage in the years ahead. In Quebec, there were more than 5,700 unfilled positions at the start of the 2024-25 school year. Ontario’s Ministry of Education predicts that its lack of teachers—which is already causing daily shortages in more than a third of the province’s secondary schools—will persist until at least 2027. Educators with credentials to teach French and technology courses will be in particularly high demand.

Starting salaries for most public school teachers are in the low- to mid-sixties. These figures increase significantly for teachers with a decade of experience, with salaries averaging around $100,000 in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Salaries for teachers in the Northwest Territories start at around $91,000 and can go up to $130,000 after 10 years.

In an era when the expectation in many professions is to work far beyond 40 hours per week, teaching offers a stable schedule and precious benefits like summers off, union protection and the option to retire early with a decent pension. That’s not to say that teaching is easy work. A 2023 survey by the Alberta Teachers’ Association revealed that more than 50 per cent of teachers had experienced violence or bullying incidents in the classroom. Teaching is an intense, multifaceted job; going into education requires a true passion for working with kids.

Typically, becoming a teacher in Canada requires a four-year bachelor’s degree, followed by a two-year education degree that meets provincial requirements. While this is still the most common path, students now have more options. One increasingly available route is to enter directly into a bachelor of education program right after high school. There are also concurrent education programs, which combine a bachelor of education with another discipline—like psychology, French studies, kinesiology or science—giving graduates a double major in five years. This approach is ideal for students who want both teaching qualifications and a specialization in another field.

Another key decision education students make is whether they will pursue elementary or secondary teaching streams. Elementary programs emphasize strategies for teaching young children and focus on literacy and early math and science skills. Secondary programs focus on delivering subject-specific content, and prospective high school teachers are generally expected to have a minor or specialization in one or more commonly taught disciplines. Some programs prepare educators for teaching in specific environments, such as the internationally recognized International Baccalaureate, or IB, program, Indigenous education that incorporates knowledge from local Elders or STEM-specialized streams that integrate advancements in tech and artificial intelligence.

Becoming a teacher remains one of the most enduring and versatile career paths. Bachelor of education programs prepare students to step into vital roles—not only as classroom leaders but also as administrators, education consultants, curriculum developers and policy makers. As education as a profession continues to evolve, the demand for skilled teachers will persist for generations.

Standout Education Programs

Western University

Degree: Bachelor of education

Practicum: 18 weeks

In an effort to get teachers into the classroom sooner, Western University recently condensed its two-year program into a consecutive 16 months. Courses in the first eight months are in the classroom, while the second eight months are online. Three practicums spread through the four terms are done in person and allow for hands-on experience, while an eight-week alternative field experience gives students time in the community outside a classroom.

University of Toronto

Degree: Master of teaching

Practicum: 10 weeks

At the U of T’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), students work toward a master of teaching that prepares them for working in schools at all grade levels, while also providing advanced lessons in educational theory and an opportunity to conduct research. Students learn about Indigenous education, ethics, equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as human development, educational technology, lesson planning, instructional design and more.

University of British Columbia

Degree type: Bachelor of education

Practicum: Two weeks orientation; 10 weeks certifying plus weekly school visits

The bachelor of education at UBC can either be taken as a postgraduate degree or completed concurrently with another bachelor’s degree. UBC offers a number of options within its education program including the West Kootenay rural teacher education program, which offers a full B.Ed. but is based in Nelson, B.C., and focuses on teaching in small and rural school settings. The Indigenous teacher education program prepares students to teach in First Nations communities. UBC also offers an International Baccalaureate, or IB, program stream. Students who are interested in education, but aren’t sure they want to teach, can minor in education in the bachelor of arts program.

University of Alberta

Degree: Bachelor of education

Practicum: Minimum 14 weeks

High school students can apply directly to the four-year bachelor of education program at U of A. Students can also apply after completing an undergraduate degree, or transfer mid-undergrad with required credits. U of A also offers an Aboriginal teacher education program on campus or online, full-time or part-time, which makes it accessible to more people..

Queen’s University

Degree: Bachelor of education

Practicum: 18 weeks