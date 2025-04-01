The public and private environmental sectors are some of the fastest-growing in the world. Organizations large and small are desperate to add environmental professionals to their teams to make their businesses more sustainable and efficient. Enter a cohort of keen, environmentally minded students who are choosing the exciting and evolving world of environmental studies.

Programs and definitions vary and overlap across Canadian universities but, in general, B.A.s in environmental studies are holistic and interdisciplinary, based in the social sciences and humanities. Their counterpart, environmental science, is a bachelor of science that includes courses like biology, chemistry and math. While environmental studies includes some science, its focus is on how humans interact with the environment in various contexts, including business, law and policy. In these programs, students gain management and problem-solving skills to address environmental issues for their potential employers.

Environmental studies is a relatively young field that emerged in the mid-20th century in response to issues like population growth, overconsumption, urbanization and industrialization. The curriculum changes rapidly to stay current; a couple of generations ago, the environmental conversation was focused on litter, acid rain and the hole in the ozone. Even a few years ago, terms like “greenwashing,” “eco-anxiety,” “net zero” and “carbon offsets” were far less common.

Modern environmental studies syllabuses focus on relevant, real-world problems that need solutions, such as climate change, natural resource depletion, pollution and biodiversity loss. Students learn how to measure environmental impact, implement sustainable alternatives, promote resource management and explore green energy sources. First-year courses tend to be general introductions on topics such as sustainability, toxicology and ecological economics, while middle-year courses allow for more specialization: environmental policy, sustainable foods systems, wildlife issues and environmental justice. Final-year studies often incorporate independent research projects or field placements at laboratories, municipalities and conservation centres, which can lead to employment in many industries and fields.

Grads with degrees in environmental studies find positions and careers where they can make fast and tangible environmental change. Many will land governmental roles in water, forestry, energy and natural resources. Others may find work in education, community service and public awareness, teaching in places like schools, post-secondary institutions, zoos, parks, science centres and museums. Those who choose the private sector can become environmental specialists, coordinators, facilitators and conflict resolution specialists. Ample opportunities also exist in the non-profit world, where charities and philanthropic organizations seek project leaders, fundraisers, communication specialists and consultants.

An environmental studies degree is applicable in many careers, making it a popular choice for undergraduates who plan to go on to grad school, teacher’s college or law school. Adding these higher credentials to an environmental studies degree opens the door to careers in meteorology, environmental law, wildlife biology and environmental engineering. And just as an environmental studies major makes for a solid foundation for more schooling, an environmental studies minor works well as an addition to most other fields of study. Combining engineering, economics, geography, communication or public health with environmental studies makes for a unique blend of knowledge that falls within the broad–and still broadening–environmental studies umbrella.

Standout Environmental Studies Programs

Trent University

Degree: Bachelor of environmental science/studies

Co-op: No

Trent’s program marries the sciences with the arts, providing a well-rounded education that integrates many different disciplines. The program uses the school’s abundant access to nature to bolster its coursework. The campus, located in Peterborough, Ontario, is home to 11 nature areas, a farm and state-of-the-art labs where students can get their hands dirty.

University of British Columbia

Degree: Bachelor of arts in environment and sustainability

Co-op: Yes

UBC’s environment and sustainability program focuses on the interaction between societies and the environment, and offers courses that challenge students to look at the environment and sustainability from local and global perspectives. Students are pushed to ask questions about how colonialism and

inequities are tied to the environment. They will develop skills suited for work in government, policy and non-government organizations.

University of Manitoba

Degree: Bachelor of environmental studies

Co-op: Yes

This interdisciplinary environmental studies program encourages students to focus on the institutional, political and legal aspects surrounding environmental issues. The program offers a number of field courses, which take place outside of the classroom and provide hands-on learning, as well as a co-op program. The environmental studies program is housed within the faculty of environment, earth and resources, which also hosts the school’s environmental sciences program—students in the two programs share courses and field experiences.

University of Waterloo

Degree: Bachelor of environmental studies

Co-op: Yes

Waterloo’s faculty of environment offers a number of environmental studies programs. The environment, resources and sustainability program focuses on addressing broad challenges like food security and ecosystem conservation. In the geography and environmental management program, students learn technical skills, like sensing techniques and map production to help tackle climate change, water scarcity and population growth. For students wanting to merge their passion for sustainability with profitability, the environment and business program blends business concepts with courses in field ecology, human geography and more.

Memorial University

Degree: Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Co-op: No