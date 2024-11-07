Canada’s Richest People

1. Thomson family $98.15B

Media and information distribution

The late Roy Thomson turned one newspaper into a publishing empire, passing the role of chair—and his peerage title, Baron Thomson of Fleet—to his son, Kenneth, when he died in 1976. Ken ran the company for 30 years, making several acquisitions, then sold the newspaper business in 2000 to focus on electronic information, like financial data. In 2002, a few years before his death, Ken stepped down as chair of Thomson Corporation, and his eldest son, David, stepped up. David then landed the biggest deal in the company’s history: acquiring the global newswire Reuters for US$17 billion. Today the company is a global information business, providing data, software and services to the financial, legal and news industries. Shares of Thomson Reuters have ballooned more than 150 per cent in the last five years alone, sitting at $231.42 a pop at the time of our valuation. The family holding company, Woodbridge, owns about 70 per cent of the firm’s shares.



The family’s reach and influence extend far beyond Thomson Reuters. Woodbridge owns the Globe and Mail—David, the third Baron Thomson of Fleet, also serves as chair—and a minority stake in BCE Inc., which owns Bell Canada. David is a co-owner of the Winnipeg Jets, while Woodbridge has a minority interest in the Montreal Canadiens. David’s younger brother, Peter, invests in early-stage fintech companies through his firm, Thomvest Ventures, and owns a rally racing team, Thomson Motorsport, and their sister, Taylor, is a real estate investor who previously worked as an actor. Cousin Sherry Brydson has invested in aviation through De Havilland Aircraft of Canada and owns the Elmwood Spa in Toronto, while two other cousins, Linda Campbell and Gaye Farncombe, also have stakes in Woodbridge.



David is an avid art collector, as was his late father. The family’s donated collection—including some 300 works by the Group of Seven and Tom Thomson, 145 paintings by Cornelius Krieghoff and Peter Paul Rubens’s 17th-century masterpiece The Massacre of the Innocents—is on display at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, while David has several Picassos in his personal collection, alongside some of John Constable’s landscapes paintings of the English countryside. While the family’s fortune will continue to benefit the next generation, only one person can inherit the title of Baron: David’s 18-year-old son, Benjamin.