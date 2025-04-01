There are more fascinating avenues to pursue in computer science than ever before. In addition to classic roles like website and software development, the explosive impact of AI means new opportunities in areas like prompt engineering, which involves crafting instructions for large language models—essentially becoming a ChatGPT whisperer. Students can also specialize in digital forensics, where they’ll work in law enforcement or for cybersecurity firms to recover and analyze evidence from devices and networks. Creative paths such as video game design and user experience, or UX, design let students combine tech skills with artistic talent.

Computer science is a tough field to crack—due to the competition to get in, students often require a high school average of around 90 per cent. But the rewards are plenty. Most careers in the field are lucrative: the average starting salary for computer science professionals is around $70,000, and that figure can go up to over $175,000 after five to 10 years of experience. Many jobs can be done remotely, allowing some tech workers to live anywhere in the world. There’s also decent job security: the job market is competitive and prone to layoffs, but because industries as disparate as health care, accounting, telecom and education need highly trained computer professionals, there’s an aggressive recruitment culture between companies. People with tech skills can grow their careers quickly by switching jobs often.

In programs where students earn a bachelor of science, the focus tends to be on technical problem-solving, while bachelor of arts programs combine computer science with humanities or business courses. Some universities let students pair computer science with other majors, like math or philosophy. Securing an internship or co-op placement in data science, machine learning or game design can help students stand out when it’s time to get a job. Students can also gain a competitive edge throughout their degree and beyond by learning a common coding language, like Python or R, before they even start their studies.

Students interested in AI-related fields often gravitate to programs in tech hubs like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver or Edmonton. Schools like the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, Waterloo and University of Alberta are renowned for their strong research focus, while smaller programs in Atlantic Canada, like Dalhousie, provide a more personalized learning experience and can offer networking and job opportunities in the fast-developing East Coast tech landscape.

No matter the location, studying computer science in Canada grants students the chance to work on the cutting edge of problem-solving, technological advancement and shaping the future.

Standout Computer Science Programs

University of Waterloo

Degree: Bachelor of computer science, bachelor of mathematics in computer science

Co-op: Yes

The University of Waterloo—home to many founders and tech giants—has over a dozen unique research areas, with professors who are among the best in the world in their fields. Students can specialize in one of seven areas, including bioinformatics, human computer interaction, artificial intelligence and computational fine arts. Those who enjoy especially challenging technical problems may opt for the bachelor of software engineering, a rigorous program focused on building hardware and software, which includes co-op placements and teamwork on all assignments.

University of British Columbia

Degree: Bachelor of science, bachelor of arts

Co-op: Yes

UBC students have plenty of options, including a B.A. stream for those more interested in arts than science. Students in the B.Sc. stream have the option to apply for a limited number of spots in the software engineering program. For those interested in research, the school’s cognitive systems program blends courses from computer science, linguistics, philosophy and psychology.

University of Toronto

Degree: Bachelor of science

Co-op: Yes, at Scarborough campus

Gaining entry to the University of Toronto’s computer science program opens up a wide array of specialities, including a data science specialization that combines computer science and statistics to help people get insights from data. Students can also take advantage of entrepreneurship support and access to an innovation lab.

University of Alberta

Degree: Bachelor of science

Co-op: No

Established in 1964, the computing science department at the University of Alberta is one of the largest and oldest in Canada. Students can pursue an honours degree, with a thesis component, or combine their degree with one of 21 other disciplines, such as gaming, medicine or literature. Students who wish to combine computer science with business can choose the business minor specialization, while the software practice stream dives deep into programming, algorithms, hardware, software design and user interfaces. Students can gain work experience by taking part in the science internship program, which offers placements of four, eight, 12 or 16 months.

Simon Fraser University

Degree: Bachelor of science

Co-op: Yes