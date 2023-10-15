MBA Directory 2023

Athabasca University
Athabasca University (AU) launched the world’s first online MBA program in 1994. Since then, AU’s AACSB-accredited MBA program has continued to build a legacy of innovation and excellence in graduate management education with over 400 active learners and 4500 MBA alumni. AU’s MBA is designed for professionals and experienced managers looking to pivot their careers to the next level. The school’s unique asynchronous delivery format and open mission allow learners to study anywhere.
Programs Offered: Online MBA for executives, Online MBA for executives (Accelerated Entry), Online MBA for Accountants, Online MBA for Health Leaders, Online MBA for Supply Chain Managers
Duration: Accelerated entry: 19 months, Standard entry: 30 to 36 months
Work experience required: Some managerial experience required
Annual Tuition: Accelerated entry starts at $29,487, standard entry starts at $48,180 *Tuition and fees are subject to change.
Application Deadline: October 15 2023, March 15 2024
Financial Assistance Available: Yes
Goodman School of Business, Brock University
St. Catherines, Ontario | brocku.ca/goodman/mba
At Goodman, students gain academic knowledge, real- world experience and the confidence to use their skills to create change. The Goodman MBA is designed to help students chart their path to success by offering the option to select a concentration, a unique double degree opportunity or co-op option. Studying at Goodman is characterized by active student clubs, small class sizes and interactive lectures with scholars who are passionate experts in their field.
Programs Offered: MBA; MBA and MSc (Master of Science, International double degree); MBA and MIM (Master in Management, International double degree); MSc in Management
Duration: Full-time: 16-20 months; Part-time: 24-48 months; Eight months accelerated for students with a business undergrad degree
Work experience required: Work experience is recommended but not required
Annual Tuition: Domestic:$12,072; International: $35,884
Application Deadline: Rolling admissions for domestic students; March 1 for International students
Financial Assistance Available: Yes
Odette School of Business, University of Windsor
Windsor, Ontario | uwindsor.ca/business
The Odette School of Business is located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada’s southernmost city. At Odette, students discover that education is not just about taking classes. Students focus on academics, extracurricular activities, personal growth and career preparation. While the faculty takes the lead in academics, the region’s business community plays key supporting roles in helping students learn beyond the classroom. Students will not simply learn about business—they will experience it.
Programs Offered: MBA (Full-time), MBA (Managers and Professionals), MBA/JD (Juris Doctor), MBA/MD (Medical Doctor)
Duration: Full-time: 16months (4 semesters), Part-time Managers and Professionals: 24 months
Work experience required: None (full-time); 5 years (Managers and Professionals)
Annual Tuition: Full-time:Domestic: $21,000, International: $27,000 (for 3 semesters)
Application Deadline: July 1st for international students; August 1st for domestic students
Financial Assistance Available: Yes
Sandermoen School of Business, University of Fredericton
Fredericton, New Brunswick | ufred.ca
The University of Fredericton offers one of Canada’s few fully-online MBA programs, with no residencies or in-class requirements. Each course contains weekly virtual classes, allowing students to network and build connections with professionals across Canada in more than 20 different industries. Students are also able to pick a specialization from several different specialization streams.
Programs Offered: Online MBA (Full-time and Part-time), Online Executive MBA (Full-time and Part-time)
Duration: MBA:2-3.5 years; EMBA:1.5-2.5 years
Work experience required: MBA: Minimum one year, EMBA: 5 years with 2 years in mid-senior level management
Annual Tuition:MBA: approximately $7,997; EMBA: approximately $11,810
Application Deadline: MBA: August 4; October 27; November 17; February 16 and May 10; EMBA: August 4; September 29; November 17; January 26; March 22; May 17
Financial Assistance Available: No
Smith School of Business, Queen’s University
Kingston, Ontario | smithqueens.com
Smith School of Business is renowned for its excellence, innovation and leadership in business education and research. From establishing the first undergraduate business degree a century ago to creating ground-breaking programs and courses in areas including artificial intelligence, fintech, analytics, cultural diversity, team dynamics, and social impact, Smith is at the forefront of preparing students for the business marketplace. Students benefit from small classes, personalized coaching, specialization options, and a strong focus on success.
Programs Offered: Full-time MBA, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Americas, Accelerated MBA for Business Graduates
Duration: Full-time: 12 months
Work experience required: Full-time/Accelerated MBA: 2 years, Executive MBA/Executive MBA Americas: 2 years management, 8 overall
Annual Tuition: Full-time Domestic: $83,795, Full-time International: $105,100
Application Deadline: Rolling admission
Financial Assistance Available: Yes
University of New Brunswick
Fredericton, New Brunswick | Faculty of Management: unb.ca/fredericton/management, MBA Program: unb.ca/fredericton/management/grad/mba
UNB’s AACSB-accredited faculty of management is known as the experiential business school. Unique courses in investment portfolio management, venture assessment and quantitative investing offer students a unique array of high-level financial assessment tools. Popular specializations include Management Analytics and Venture Commercialization, Scaling, and Investment. Through robust industry partnerships, students have opportunities to build professional networks and participate in internships; compete in competitions; launch start-ups; and immerse themselves in various professional development exercises.
Programs Offered: Full time; Part time; General MBA; MBA with concentration in Management Analytics; MBA with concentration in Venture Commercialization, Scaling and Investment; MBA in Sports and Recreation Management; MBA/Juris Doctor; Master in Quantitative Investment Management
Duration: Full-time: 16-20 months, Part-time: 36-60 months
Application Deadline: International: March 31st for Fall intake, August 1st for Winter intake. Domestic: July 1st for Fall intake, October 1st for Winter intake
Financial Assistance Available: Yes