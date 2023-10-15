MBA Directory 2023

St. Catherines, Ontario | brocku.ca/goodman/mba

At Goodman, students gain academic knowledge, real- world experience and the confidence to use their skills to create change. The Goodman MBA is designed to help students chart their path to success by offering the option to select a concentration, a unique double degree opportunity or co-op option. Studying at Goodman is characterized by active student clubs, small class sizes and interactive lectures with scholars who are passionate experts in their field.

Programs Offered: MBA; MBA and MSc (Master of Science, International double degree); MBA and MIM (Master in Management, International double degree); MSc in Management

Duration: Full-time: 16-20 months; Part-time: 24-48 months; Eight months accelerated for students with a business undergrad degree

Work experience required: Work experience is recommended but not required

Annual Tuition: Domestic:$12,072; International: $35,884

Application Deadline: Rolling admissions for domestic students; March 1 for International students

Financial Assistance Available: Yes