MBA Directory 2023

Athabasca University

Athabasca | athabascau.ca

Athabasca University (AU) launched the world’s first online MBA program in 1994. Since then, AU’s AACSB-accredited MBA program has continued to build a legacy of innovation and excellence in graduate management education with over 400 active learners and 4500 MBA alumni. AU’s MBA is designed for professionals and experienced managers looking to pivot their careers to the next level. The school’s unique asynchronous delivery format and open mission allow learners to study anywhere.

Programs Offered: Online MBA for executives, Online MBA for executives (Accelerated Entry), Online MBA for Accountants, Online MBA for Health Leaders, Online MBA for Supply Chain Managers

Duration: Accelerated entry: 19 months, Standard entry: 30 to 36 months

Work experience required: Some managerial experience required

Annual Tuition: Accelerated entry starts at $29,487, standard entry starts at $48,180 *Tuition and fees are subject to change.

Application Deadline: October 15 2023, March 15 2024

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

Goodman School of Business, Brock University

St. Catherines, Ontario | brocku.ca/goodman/mba

At Goodman, students gain academic knowledge, real- world experience and the confidence to use their skills to create change. The Goodman MBA is designed to help students chart their path to success by offering the option to select a concentration, a unique double degree opportunity or co-op option. Studying at Goodman is characterized by active student clubs, small class sizes and interactive lectures with scholars who are passionate experts in their field.

Programs Offered: MBA; MBA and MSc (Master of Science, International double degree); MBA and MIM (Master in Management, International double degree); MSc in Management

Duration: Full-time: 16-20 months; Part-time: 24-48 months; Eight months accelerated for students with a business undergrad degree

Work experience required: Work experience is recommended but not required

Annual Tuition: Domestic:$12,072; International: $35,884

Application Deadline: Rolling admissions for domestic students; March 1 for International students

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

Odette School of Business, University of Windsor

Windsor, Ontario | uwindsor.ca/business

The Odette School of Business is located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada’s southernmost city. At Odette, students discover that education is not just about taking classes. Students focus on academics, extracurricular activities, personal growth and career preparation. While the faculty takes the lead in academics, the region’s business community plays key supporting roles in helping students learn beyond the classroom. Students will not simply learn about business—they will experience it.

Programs Offered: MBA (Full-time), MBA (Managers and Professionals), MBA/JD (Juris Doctor), MBA/MD (Medical Doctor)

Duration:  Full-time: 16months (4 semesters), Part-time Managers and Professionals: 24 months

Work experience required: None (full-time); 5 years (Managers and Professionals)

Annual Tuition: Full-time:Domestic: $21,000, International: $27,000 (for 3 semesters)

Application Deadline: July 1st for international students; August 1st for domestic students

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

Sandermoen School of Business, University of Fredericton

Fredericton, New Brunswick | ufred.ca

The University of Fredericton offers one of Canada’s few fully-online MBA programs, with no residencies or in-class requirements. Each course contains weekly virtual classes, allowing students to network and build connections with professionals across Canada in more than 20 different industries. Students are also able to pick a specialization from several different specialization streams.

Programs Offered: Online MBA (Full-time and Part-time), Online Executive MBA (Full-time and Part-time)

Duration: MBA:2-3.5 years; EMBA:1.5-2.5 years

Work experience required: MBA: Minimum one year, EMBA: 5 years with 2 years in mid-senior level management

Annual Tuition:MBA: approximately $7,997; EMBA: approximately $11,810

Application Deadline: MBA: August 4; October 27; November 17; February 16 and May 10; EMBA: August 4; September 29; November 17; January 26; March 22; May 17

Financial Assistance Available: No

Smith School of Business, Queen’s University

Kingston, Ontario | smithqueens.com

Smith School of Business is renowned for its excellence, innovation and leadership in business education and research. From establishing the first undergraduate business degree a century ago to creating ground-breaking programs and courses in areas including artificial intelligence, fintech, analytics, cultural diversity, team dynamics, and social impact, Smith is at the forefront of preparing students for the business marketplace. Students benefit from small classes, personalized coaching, specialization options, and a strong focus on success.

Programs Offered: Full-time MBA, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Americas, Accelerated MBA for Business Graduates

Duration: Full-time: 12 months

Work experience required: Full-time/Accelerated MBA: 2 years, Executive MBA/Executive MBA Americas: 2 years management, 8 overall

Annual Tuition: Full-time Domestic: $83,795, Full-time International: $105,100

Application Deadline: Rolling admission

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

University of New Brunswick

Fredericton, New Brunswick | Faculty of Management: unb.ca/fredericton/management, MBA Program: unb.ca/fredericton/management/grad/mba 

UNB’s AACSB-accredited faculty of management is known as the experiential business school. Unique courses in investment portfolio management, venture assessment and quantitative investing offer students a unique array of high-level financial assessment tools. Popular specializations include Management Analytics and Venture Commercialization, Scaling, and Investment. Through robust industry partnerships, students have opportunities to build professional networks and participate in internships; compete in competitions; launch start-ups; and immerse themselves in various professional development exercises.

Programs Offered: Full time; Part time; General MBA; MBA with concentration in Management Analytics; MBA with concentration in Venture Commercialization, Scaling and Investment; MBA in Sports and Recreation Management; MBA/Juris Doctor; Master in Quantitative Investment Management

Duration: Full-time: 16-20 months, Part-time: 36-60 months

Work experience required: Full-time/Accelerated MBA: 2 years, Executive MBA/Executive MBA Americas: 2 years management, 8 overall

Annual Tuition: Full-time Domestic: $83,795, Full-time International: $105,100

Application Deadline: International: March 31st for Fall intake, August 1st for Winter intake. Domestic: July 1st for Fall intake, October 1st for Winter intake

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

