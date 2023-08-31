How Seneca Polytechnic addresses the growing job market with new programs

In today’s fast-changing job market, students need to select a post-secondary program that offers not only relevant knowledge and skills but also promising job prospects. Fortunately, despite the disruptive nature of new technologies, they are opening up exciting career opportunities. Success in these fields goes to those who can fill the skill gaps. This is where Seneca Polytechnic steps in to help. Its latest programs are designed to meet the demands of emerging industries and prepare graduates for successful careers in this transformative era.
Seneca’s balanced approach to learning also ensures students gain a rich foundation of academic knowledge combined with the workplace-ready skills and experience employers most value. Students and upskilling professionals can choose from various programs, from degrees to graduate certificates, across many disciplines. Seneca is excited to offer six exceptional new programs launching in September 2023.
Honours Bachelor of Science – Biotechnology
By 2029, there will be four jobs for every one qualified candidate in Canada’s bio-economy, according to a report by BioTalent Canada. Graduates of Seneca’s new four-year honours degree program will be in demand by biotech companies competing for top talent. Students can expect to attain deep theoretical knowledge coupled with practical applied learning in a new state-of-the-art research laboratory. This robust education experience also features a work term in the biotech industry.
“Students will have the opportunity to gain real-world work experience through the required work-integrated-learning work term,” says program coordinator and professor Nicholas Rapp. “These experiences will culminate in the fourth year of the program, when students will apply their knowledge and skills to complete an industry-partnered original research capstone project.” The exposure to real-world projects in the biotech industry will help graduates seamlessly transition from the classroom to the workplace.
Honours Bachelor of Communications & Media
The media landscape has transformed dramatically over the past several years, and the emergence of AI is bringing more disruption and opportunity. Seneca Polytechnic’s four-year honours degree program is designed to equip graduates with the skills to thrive in the dynamic communications industry.
“This degree reflects current industry realities and integrates communications, art, AI, design, technology and business,” says Tina Cortese, chair, School of Media. Students will develop foundational knowledge as well as engage in team-based projects and unique immersive experiences. An on-campus, student-run, industry-connected marketing agency is one of several ways students will build the entrepreneurial and in-demand skills needed to succeed in the media environment of the future.
Immigration Case Management Graduate Certificate
Canada aims to welcome close to 1.5 million new permanent residents between 2023 and 2025, creating unprecedented demand for trained professionals in immigration, refugee and citizenship law. Seneca has responded to this need with a new one-year graduate certificate program that prepares graduates to support immigration lawyers and consultants.
“Options for people wishing to work in the field of immigration and refugee law, as well as those who are currently employed in the legal support field and want to upskill, have been extremely limited to date,” says Lynn Fournier-Ruggles, Immigration Case Management (ICM) program coordinator and professor. The program’s three-pronged approach covers legal knowledge to navigate the field of immigration, refugee and citizenship processes, technological skills to manage a legal office and interpersonal skills to work for and with a diverse population. ICM is ideal for those who wish to work in the Canadian immigration industry.
Also new at Seneca Polytechnic this September are graduate certificates in Asset Management and Sustainable Urban & Transportation Planning and an Honours Bachelor of Information Technology Design and Management degree program.
Seneca Polytechnic welcomes applicants to apply for the 2023–2024 academic year today. Click here to learn more.