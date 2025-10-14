A brick university building
Mount Allison University by Daniel St. Louis

Canada’s Best Primarily Undergraduate Universities for 2026

Universities in this category specialize in undergraduate education and offer relatively few graduate programs
October 14, 2025

Campus-Winter03

#1: Mount Allison University


Tuition: $11,775 
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 72% | Science: 74.18% | Commerce: 70%

Mount Allison delivers a quality liberal arts and science education in picturesque Sackville, N.B. “Mount Allison offers a high-quality academic experience...

University of Northern British Columbia-UNBC-STUDENT-RECRUITMENT-0098-20180731

#2: University of Northern British Columbia


Tuition: $7,032
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65.2% | Science: 68% | Commerce: 58% | Engineering: 78.6%

Where else but at the University of Northern British Columbia can you study in a teaching and learning centre with a 360-degree panoramic view that stretches all the way to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains...

Acadia &#8211; CREDIT- Andrew Tolson &#8211; Acadia students walking through campus

#3: Acadia University


Tuition:$10,417 ($11,781 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Business: 70% | Engineering: 70%

More than a third of the students at Acadia University, located in the Annapolis Valley, live on campus, which translates to less time commuting...

St. Francis Xavier University-StFX

#4: St. Francis Xavier University


Tuition: $10,668 ($11,951 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70.6% | Science: 71% | Commerce: 72.4% | Engineering: 74.2%

Tucked away in the small town of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, St. Francis Xavier caters mainly to undergraduates in arts, science, business and education...

Saint Mary’s University -DSC02071

#5: Saint Mary’s University


Tuition: $10,119 ($11,402 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70.2% | Science: 71.2% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 70.25%

Saint Mary’s University keeps classes small, with an average of 40 students in an introductory course. Saint Mary’s also has a strong international community...

Lakehead Thunder Bay Cherry Blossom Trees

#6*: Lakehead University


Tuition: $7,380
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 70%

Lakehead University offers a broad range of degree and diploma programs—including programs designed for Indigenous students—across nine faculties...

Trent University-HeadoftheTrent_premierrowingregattaoftheyear

#6*: Trent University


Tuition: $8,071 ($9,109 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-80% | Science: 70-80% | Commerce: 70-85% | Engineering: 80%

Born during the tumultuous ’60s, Trent University is a liberal arts and science school in the very best sense...

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0510.JPG

#8: University of Lethbridge


Tuition: $8,219
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65% | Science: 65% | Commerce: 65%

The University of Lethbridge’s University Hall is surrounded by green hills that make it look like a ship on an emerald ocean—fitting for a school that is always charting new territory...

BishopsUniversity_Students_sit_Paterson©2022KrystelVMorin

#9: Bishop’s University


Tuition:$4,912 ($11,207 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 80%; R score 24 | Science: 80%; R score 24 | Commerce: 80%; R score 24 |

Founded when many of the area’s residents were anglophones, Bishop’s University offers an English-language, liberal education...

Ontario Tech-Fall_Exterior_north2

#10: Ontario Tech University


Tuition: $8,482 ($9,095 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-73% | Science: 70-85% | Commerce: 73-75% | Engineering: 75-85%

Signs of innovation are everywhere at Ontario Tech University. The north Oshawa campus reflects the university’s emphasis on technology...

University of Prince Edward Island-Carolyn_Thorne_education

#11: University of Prince Edward Island


Tuition: $8,454
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 71% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 76%

The only university on Prince Edward Island, UPEI has nine faculties, including veterinary medicine...

St. Thomas University TM_20230905_4235

#12*: St. Thomas University


Tuition: $9,730
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70%

St. Thomas University is an exclusively undergraduate liberal arts institution with an innovative curriculum that emphasizes cross-disciplinary learning and strong teaching...

UWinnipeg_07

#12* University of Winnipeg


Tuition: $6,448
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 59% | Science: 55.6% | Commerce: 54.3%

The University of Winnipeg prides itself on its small class sizes and range of degree programs, which include everything from human rights to dance to neuroscience...

Université de Moncton.-DSC_1061

#14: Université de Moncton


Tuition: $8,983
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 72.96% | Science: 82% | Commerce: 68.1% | Engineering: 70.46%

The Université de Moncton might be small, but it punches above its weight. Graduates include the chief justice of the province, a former lieutenant governor...

default

#15: Brandon University


Tuition: $6,182
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 67.8% | Science: 64% | Commerce or Business: 59.6%

A small school in a prairie city of about 50,000, Brandon University has a full complement of programs ranging from fine arts to business to pre-professional programs...

Laurentian University -Incapture994

#16: Laurentian University


Tuition: $7,293 ($7,915 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 72% | Science: 72% | Commerce: 72% | Engineering: 75%

Laurentian University serves its region and beyond with strengths in rural and northern health, education, engineering sustainable mining and environmental remediation...

2021-06-21-highres-deancas-DJI_0211-HDR

#17: Mount Saint Vincent University


Tuition: $9,792 ($10,850 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 67% | Science: 65.85% | Commerce: 74.4%

At a time when women could not vote, Mount Saint Vincent was the only institution in Canada dedicated to higher education for women. The Mount has been admitting men since the 1960s...

6-NipissingU_Macleans_campus_pond_01

#18: Nipissing University


Tuition: $7,757 ($8,431 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70%

Nipissing University is located in North Bay, on a wooded escarpment overlooking the shores of Lake Nipissing. The campus boasts hiking and snowshoeing trails...

CBU IMG_6631 (1)

#19: Cape Breton University


Tuition: $9,029 ($10,330 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65% | Science: 65% | Commerce: 65% | Engineering: 65%

Students from more than 80 countries study at Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton University. The school is dedicated to supporting local communities...

Algoma-8343

#20: Algoma University


Tuition: $6,888
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70%

Algoma University is an undergraduate-only institution, offering degrees in more than 30 programs, including environmental science, business...

*Indicates a tie

All photos courtesy of their respective universities, unless otherwise noted.

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE RANKING 2026

UniversityRankStudent AwardsStudent/ Faculty RatioFaculty AwardsSocial Sciences & Humanities GrantsMedical/ Science GrantsTotal Research DollarsOperating BudgetLibrary ExpensesLibrary AcquisitionsScholarships & BursariesStudent ServicesReputational Survey
Mount Allison12411251641153153
UNBC2114148338720144
Acadia38621713157615772
St. Francis Xavier457761211915311101
Saint Mary's521315426101192128
Lakehead6511115941811641110
Trent65196737191417655
Lethbridge8891791515981785
Bishop's911123101685414938
Ontario Tech10111817161201921495
UPEI11475151510817551912
St. Thomas121651718-2022410118
Winnipeg12161412241212911191311
Moncton141021671796161881817
Brandon15163141319191132013415
Laurentian161317101114213181121612
Mount Saint Vincent171310916111314412151614
Nipissing18131581910181671217618
Cape Breton191916123181717131915216
Algoma20192017207141201012020

* Indicates a tie

