Canada’s Best Primarily Undergraduate Universities for 2026
#1: Mount Allison University
Tuition: $11,775
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 72% | Science: 74.18% | Commerce: 70%
Mount Allison delivers a quality liberal arts and science education in picturesque Sackville, N.B. “Mount Allison offers a high-quality academic experience...
#2: University of Northern British Columbia
Tuition: $7,032
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65.2% | Science: 68% | Commerce: 58% | Engineering: 78.6%
Where else but at the University of Northern British Columbia can you study in a teaching and learning centre with a 360-degree panoramic view that stretches all the way to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains...
#3: Acadia University
Tuition:$10,417 ($11,781 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Business: 70% | Engineering: 70%
More than a third of the students at Acadia University, located in the Annapolis Valley, live on campus, which translates to less time commuting...
#4: St. Francis Xavier University
Tuition: $10,668 ($11,951 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70.6% | Science: 71% | Commerce: 72.4% | Engineering: 74.2%
Tucked away in the small town of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, St. Francis Xavier caters mainly to undergraduates in arts, science, business and education...
#5: Saint Mary’s University
Tuition: $10,119 ($11,402 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70.2% | Science: 71.2% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 70.25%
Saint Mary’s University keeps classes small, with an average of 40 students in an introductory course. Saint Mary’s also has a strong international community...
#6*: Lakehead University
Tuition: $7,380
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 70%
Lakehead University offers a broad range of degree and diploma programs—including programs designed for Indigenous students—across nine faculties...
#6*: Trent University
Tuition: $8,071 ($9,109 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-80% | Science: 70-80% | Commerce: 70-85% | Engineering: 80%
Born during the tumultuous ’60s, Trent University is a liberal arts and science school in the very best sense...
#8: University of Lethbridge
Tuition: $8,219
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65% | Science: 65% | Commerce: 65%
The University of Lethbridge’s University Hall is surrounded by green hills that make it look like a ship on an emerald ocean—fitting for a school that is always charting new territory...
#9: Bishop’s University
Tuition:$4,912 ($11,207 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 80%; R score 24 | Science: 80%; R score 24 | Commerce: 80%; R score 24 |
Founded when many of the area’s residents were anglophones, Bishop’s University offers an English-language, liberal education...
#10: Ontario Tech University
Tuition: $8,482 ($9,095 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-73% | Science: 70-85% | Commerce: 73-75% | Engineering: 75-85%
Signs of innovation are everywhere at Ontario Tech University. The north Oshawa campus reflects the university’s emphasis on technology...
#11: University of Prince Edward Island
Tuition: $8,454
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 71% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 76%
The only university on Prince Edward Island, UPEI has nine faculties, including veterinary medicine...
#12*: St. Thomas University
Tuition: $9,730
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70%
St. Thomas University is an exclusively undergraduate liberal arts institution with an innovative curriculum that emphasizes cross-disciplinary learning and strong teaching...
#12* University of Winnipeg
Tuition: $6,448
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 59% | Science: 55.6% | Commerce: 54.3%
The University of Winnipeg prides itself on its small class sizes and range of degree programs, which include everything from human rights to dance to neuroscience...
#14: Université de Moncton
Tuition: $8,983
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 72.96% | Science: 82% | Commerce: 68.1% | Engineering: 70.46%
The Université de Moncton might be small, but it punches above its weight. Graduates include the chief justice of the province, a former lieutenant governor...
#15: Brandon University
Tuition: $6,182
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 67.8% | Science: 64% | Commerce or Business: 59.6%
A small school in a prairie city of about 50,000, Brandon University has a full complement of programs ranging from fine arts to business to pre-professional programs...
#16: Laurentian University
Tuition: $7,293 ($7,915 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 72% | Science: 72% | Commerce: 72% | Engineering: 75%
Laurentian University serves its region and beyond with strengths in rural and northern health, education, engineering sustainable mining and environmental remediation...
#17: Mount Saint Vincent University
Tuition: $9,792 ($10,850 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 67% | Science: 65.85% | Commerce: 74.4%
At a time when women could not vote, Mount Saint Vincent was the only institution in Canada dedicated to higher education for women. The Mount has been admitting men since the 1960s...
#18: Nipissing University
Tuition: $7,757 ($8,431 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70%
Nipissing University is located in North Bay, on a wooded escarpment overlooking the shores of Lake Nipissing. The campus boasts hiking and snowshoeing trails...
#19: Cape Breton University
Tuition: $9,029 ($10,330 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65% | Science: 65% | Commerce: 65% | Engineering: 65%
Students from more than 80 countries study at Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton University. The school is dedicated to supporting local communities...
#20: Algoma University
Tuition: $6,888
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 65% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70%
Algoma University is an undergraduate-only institution, offering degrees in more than 30 programs, including environmental science, business...
*Indicates a tie
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE RANKING 2026
|University
|Rank
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|Mount Allison
|1
|2
|4
|1
|12
|5
|16
|4
|1
|15
|3
|15
|3
|UNBC
|2
|1
|1
|4
|14
|8
|3
|3
|8
|7
|20
|14
|4
|Acadia
|3
|8
|6
|2
|17
|13
|15
|7
|6
|15
|7
|7
|2
|St. Francis Xavier
|4
|5
|7
|7
|6
|12
|11
|9
|15
|3
|11
|10
|1
|Saint Mary's
|5
|2
|13
|15
|4
|2
|6
|10
|11
|9
|2
|12
|8
|Lakehead
|6
|5
|11
|11
|5
|9
|4
|18
|11
|6
|4
|11
|10
|Trent
|6
|5
|19
|6
|7
|3
|7
|19
|14
|17
|6
|5
|5
|Lethbridge
|8
|8
|9
|17
|9
|1
|5
|15
|9
|8
|17
|8
|5
|Bishop's
|9
|11
|12
|3
|10
|16
|8
|5
|4
|14
|9
|3
|8
|Ontario Tech
|10
|11
|18
|17
|1
|6
|1
|20
|19
|2
|14
|9
|5
|UPEI
|11
|4
|7
|5
|15
|15
|10
|8
|17
|5
|5
|19
|12
|St. Thomas
|12
|16
|5
|17
|18
|-
|20
|2
|2
|4
|10
|1
|18
|Winnipeg
|12
|16
|14
|12
|2
|4
|12
|12
|9
|11
|19
|13
|11
|Moncton
|14
|10
|2
|16
|7
|17
|9
|6
|16
|18
|8
|18
|17
|Brandon
|15
|16
|3
|14
|13
|19
|19
|11
|3
|20
|13
|4
|15
|Laurentian
|16
|13
|17
|10
|11
|14
|2
|13
|18
|1
|12
|16
|12
|Mount Saint Vincent
|17
|13
|10
|9
|16
|11
|13
|14
|4
|12
|15
|16
|14
|Nipissing
|18
|13
|15
|8
|19
|10
|18
|16
|7
|12
|17
|6
|18
|Cape Breton
|19
|19
|16
|12
|3
|18
|17
|17
|13
|19
|15
|2
|16
|Algoma
|20
|19
|20
|17
|20
|7
|14
|1
|20
|10
|1
|20
|20
* Indicates a tie