Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by National Reputational Ranking
In partnership with Angus Reid, Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a sample of employers across the country, to assess their views Canadian universities and their graduates. These charts display the results of the survey, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.
BEST OVERALL
|Rank
|University
|1
|Toronto
|2
|UBC
|3
|McGill
|4
|Alberta
|5
|Waterloo
|6
|Queen's
|7
|McMaster
|8
|Calgary
|9
|Western
|10
|Dalhousie
|11
|Simon Fraser
|12
|Ottawa
|13
|Victoria
|14
|Montreal
|15
|York
|16
|Concordia
|17
|Guelph
|18
|Toronto Metropolitan
|19
|Saskatchewan
|20
|Carleton
|21
|Laval
|22
|Sherbrooke
|23
|Manitoba
|24
|St. Francis Xavier
|25
|Wilfrid Laurier
|26
|Memorial
|27
|Acadia
|28
|New Brunswick
|29
|Brock
|30
|UQAM
|31
|Mount Allison
|32
|UNBC
|33
|Ontario Tech
|34
|Trent
|35
|Lethbridge
|36
|Regina
|37
|Bishop's
|38
|Saint Mary's
|39
|Lakehead
|40
|Winnipeg
|41
|Windsor
|42
|UPEI
|43
|Laurentian
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|45
|Brandon
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|Moncton
|48
|St. Thomas
|49
|Nipissing
|50
|Algoma
