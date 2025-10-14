Students in a fall forest, surrounded by leaves
Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by National Reputational Ranking

The results of the Maclean’s reputation survey, which gathers view on universities and their graduates
October 14, 2025

In partnership with Angus Reid, Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a sample of employers across the country, to assess their views Canadian universities and their graduates. These charts display the results of the survey, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.

BEST OVERALL

RankUniversity
1Toronto
2UBC
3McGill
4Alberta
5Waterloo
6Queen's
7McMaster
8Calgary
9Western
10Dalhousie
11Simon Fraser
12Ottawa
13Victoria
14Montreal
15York
16Concordia
17Guelph
18Toronto Metropolitan
19Saskatchewan
20Carleton
21Laval
22Sherbrooke
23Manitoba
24St. Francis Xavier
25Wilfrid Laurier
26Memorial
27Acadia
28New Brunswick
29Brock
30UQAM
31Mount Allison
32UNBC
33Ontario Tech
34Trent
35Lethbridge
36Regina
37Bishop's
38Saint Mary's
39Lakehead
40Winnipeg
41Windsor
42UPEI
43Laurentian
44Mount Saint Vincent
45Brandon
46Cape Breton
47Moncton
48St. Thomas
49Nipissing
50Algoma

