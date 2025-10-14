Students wading through a marshland
photograph by Aaron McKenzie Fraser, Acadia University

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Total Research Dollars

Maclean’s tracks total funding available to faculty from sponsored research
Share

October 14, 2025

These figures show total income from sponsored research divided by the number of full-time faculty members. Research dollars include grants and contracts, as well as funding from federal, provincial and international governments and NGOs.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankAmount ($)
Toronto1647,487
McMaster2419,859
McGill3410,075
Montreal4391,031
Calgary5390,759
Ottawa6384,001
Alberta7380,577
Saskatchewan8348,427
Laval9318,609
UBC10309,744
Sherbrooke11222,181
Dalhousie12219,889
Manitoba13205,880
Queen's14200,117
Western15193,242

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankAmount ($)
Guelph1214,328
Victoria2186,047
Simon Fraser3179,921
Memorial4168,047
Waterloo5162,548
Carleton6126,821
New Brunswick7117,325
UQAM8106,039
Concordia9104,196
Toronto Metropolitan10103,075
Regina1195,144
Windsor1286,264
York1383,794
Wilfrid Laurier1437,076
Brock1530,081

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankAmount ($)
Ontario Tech1125,942
Laurentian2125,237
UNBC3110,802
Lakehead485,988
Lethbridge561,742
Saint Mary's660,738
Trent748,317
Bishop's846,550
Moncton946,167
UPEI1045,615
St. Francis Xavier1143,546
Winnipeg1243,000
Mount Saint Vincent1341,979
Algoma1440,621
Acadia1536,441
Mount Allison1629,783
Cape Breton1725,274
Nipissing1823,551
Brandon1914,701
St. Thomas208,115

Back to the Rankings

Related Posts