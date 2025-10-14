Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Total Research Dollars
Maclean’s tracks total funding available to faculty from sponsored research
These figures show total income from sponsored research divided by the number of full-time faculty members. Research dollars include grants and contracts, as well as funding from federal, provincial and international governments and NGOs.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Amount ($)
|Toronto
|1
|647,487
|McMaster
|2
|419,859
|McGill
|3
|410,075
|Montreal
|4
|391,031
|Calgary
|5
|390,759
|Ottawa
|6
|384,001
|Alberta
|7
|380,577
|Saskatchewan
|8
|348,427
|Laval
|9
|318,609
|UBC
|10
|309,744
|Sherbrooke
|11
|222,181
|Dalhousie
|12
|219,889
|Manitoba
|13
|205,880
|Queen's
|14
|200,117
|Western
|15
|193,242
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Amount ($)
|Guelph
|1
|214,328
|Victoria
|2
|186,047
|Simon Fraser
|3
|179,921
|Memorial
|4
|168,047
|Waterloo
|5
|162,548
|Carleton
|6
|126,821
|New Brunswick
|7
|117,325
|UQAM
|8
|106,039
|Concordia
|9
|104,196
|Toronto Metropolitan
|10
|103,075
|Regina
|11
|95,144
|Windsor
|12
|86,264
|York
|13
|83,794
|Wilfrid Laurier
|14
|37,076
|Brock
|15
|30,081
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Amount ($)
|Ontario Tech
|1
|125,942
|Laurentian
|2
|125,237
|UNBC
|3
|110,802
|Lakehead
|4
|85,988
|Lethbridge
|5
|61,742
|Saint Mary's
|6
|60,738
|Trent
|7
|48,317
|Bishop's
|8
|46,550
|Moncton
|9
|46,167
|UPEI
|10
|45,615
|St. Francis Xavier
|11
|43,546
|Winnipeg
|12
|43,000
|Mount Saint Vincent
|13
|41,979
|Algoma
|14
|40,621
|Acadia
|15
|36,441
|Mount Allison
|16
|29,783
|Cape Breton
|17
|25,274
|Nipissing
|18
|23,551
|Brandon
|19
|14,701
|St. Thomas
|20
|8,115