Canada’s Best Medical Doctoral Universities for 2026
#1: McGill University
Tuition: $5,466 ($11,858 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 90-94.5% | Science: 93.5-98% | Commerce: 95-97% | Engineering: 87-98.6%
McGill University attracts bright students from around the world. "McGill University is home to an exceptional and multicultural group of students, professors and staff...
#2: University of Toronto
Tuition: $8,024 ($8,834 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 75-86% | Science: 75-95% | Commerce: 86-95% | Engineering: 88-95%
With more than 16,500 faculty, over 700 undergraduate programs and more than 102,431 students on three campuses, the University of Toronto is in a class of its own..."
#3: University of British Columbia
Tuition: $7,063
Minimum Entering Grades:
UBC no longer captures entering grades as a single metric; grades are reviewed relevant to the program.
An undergraduate could feel overwhelmed at a school as big as UBC, with its sprawling Point Grey campus and an international reputation for research and graduate programs. It’s a challenge that the university addresses...
#4: University of Alberta
Tuition: $8,188
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-84% | Science: 70-85% | Commerce: 71% | Engineering: 77%
The research-intensive University of Alberta offers more than 200 undergraduate programs and over 500 graduate programs. Located on the edge of the North Saskatchewan River, the main campus is a serene green space...
#5*: University of Calgary
Tuition:$8,575
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 76-89% | Science: 81-95.4% | Commerce: 82.6% | Engineering: 87.3%
The University of Calgary, set on 200 hectares in the city’s northwest quadrant, has long been a leader in energy and engineering. But the school is also attuned to the province’s wider needs, including economic diversification...
#5*: McMaster University
Tuition: $7,642 ($8,805 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 78-85% | Science: 83-93% | Commerce: 85-90% | Engineering: 88-93%
McMaster University sits on a green campus with ivy-covered buildings that blend in with modern buildings made of glass and steel. Pedestrians rule the school grounds, which are located near lakefront conservation areas; cars are not allowed beyond the parking lots located along...
#7*: University of Ottawa
Tuition: $7,479 ($8,439 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 75% | Science: 75% | Commerce: 80% | Engineering: 80%
The University of Ottawa is a diverse, bilingual university with more than 550 programs in 10 faculties. Students can study everything from fine arts to hard sciences in French, English or both...
#7*: Queen’s University
Tuition: $7,409 ($8,367 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 80% | Science: 80% | Commerce: 87% | Engineering: 87.7%
Queen’s University is a hub of academic research on the shore of Lake Ontario near the mouth of the St. Lawrence River. The campus is dotted with charming limestone buildings in Romanesque Revival and neo-Gothic styles.
#9: Dalhousie University
Tuition: $10,383 ($11,220 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 75% | Commerce: 70-75% | Engineering: 70%
Dalhousie University is the largest university in Atlantic Canada and home to 56 Canada Research Chairs. Key research areas include healthy people, communities and populations; clean technology, energy and the environment...
#10: Western University
Tuition: $7,720 ($8,672 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 82.5% | Science: 83% | Commerce: 87% | Engineering: 90%
Built along the banks of the Thames River in the “forest city” of London, Ont., Western is one of the largest universities in the province. With more than 400 majors, minors and specializations at the undergrad level...
#11: Université de Montréal
Tuition: $4,626 ($10,920 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: R score 19.72-25.67 | Science: R score 22.95-26.69 | Commerce: R score 27.5 | Engineering: R score 26.45-32
Université de Montréal looms large on the mountain, and its inﬂuence on Quebec society can be seen in its impressive list of graduates. Filmmakers Denys Arcand and Jean-Marc Vallée and former prime minister Pierre Trudeau strode its halls...
#12: Université Laval
Tuition: $4,555 ($10,850 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: R score 21-30 | Science: R score 23-33 | Commerce: R score 26 | Engineering: R score 24-28
Université Laval is a large, research-intensive institution in Quebec City. It hosts six Canada Excellence Research Chairs—in photonics innovation, Arctic remote sensing, metabolic health...
#13: University of Manitoba
Tuition: $6,789
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 80% | Commerce: 86% | Engineering: 80%
Western Canada’s oldest university offers more than 100 programs, including some rare courses, like design of assistive technology devices and decolonizing and Indigenizing engineering education...
#14: University of Saskatchewan
Tuition: $8,678
Minimum Entering Grades
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 75% | Engineering: 75%
The University of Saskatchewan has traditionally been seen as a hotbed of agricultural research, but there’s much more on the go here, including leading research in areas of global importance, such as water and food security...
#15: Université de Sherbrooke
Tuition: $3,134 ($9,387 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: R score 21.2-23 | Science: R score 22.8-29.8 | Commerce: R score 24.1-24.2 | Engineering: R score 24.1-29.2
Sherbrooke is a university that gives its students a chance to see the world, offering opportunities abroad in 36 countries so students can expand their intercultural and language skills...
*Indicates a tie
All photos courtesy of their respective universities, unless otherwise noted.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL RANKING 2026
|University
|Rank
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|McGill
|1
|1
|2
|2
|9
|5
|3
|7
|3
|1
|2
|10
|3
|Toronto
|2
|2
|13
|1
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|11
|7
|5
|1
|UBC
|3
|2
|3
|7
|4
|4
|10
|1
|15
|13
|13
|9
|2
|Alberta
|4
|8
|11
|6
|2
|7
|7
|6
|8
|4
|3
|12
|4
|Calgary
|5
|7
|5
|11
|7
|11
|5
|10
|12
|10
|4
|6
|7
|McMaster
|5
|10
|15
|8
|3
|2
|2
|13
|12
|2
|15
|1
|6
|Ottawa
|7
|5
|12
|3
|8
|3
|6
|8
|10
|7
|1
|15
|10
|Queen's
|7
|5
|14
|5
|6
|8
|14
|12
|5
|9
|5
|7
|5
|Dalhousie
|9
|4
|4
|4
|10
|14
|12
|5
|7
|12
|6
|14
|9
|Western
|10
|10
|10
|12
|12
|9
|15
|9
|10
|6
|8
|2
|8
|Montreal
|11
|10
|9
|8
|1
|6
|4
|14
|8
|14
|11
|11
|11
|Laval
|12
|8
|8
|10
|11
|10
|9
|15
|5
|8
|9
|8
|13
|Manitoba
|13
|14
|7
|13
|15
|12
|13
|4
|1
|15
|9
|3
|14
|Saskatchewan
|14
|15
|6
|14
|14
|13
|8
|2
|4
|3
|12
|13
|12
|Sherbrooke
|15
|13
|1
|15
|13
|15
|11
|11
|14
|5
|14
|4
|14
* Indicates a tie