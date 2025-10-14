Canada’s Best Medical Doctoral Universities for 2026

#10: Western University



Tuition: $7,720 ($8,672 out-of-province students)

Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 82.5% | Science: 83% | Commerce: 87% | Engineering: 90%

Built along the banks of the Thames River in the “forest city” of London, Ont., Western is one of the largest universities in the province. With more than 400 majors, minors and specializations at the undergrad level...