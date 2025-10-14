Canada’s Best Comprehensive Universities for 2026
#1: Simon Fraser University
Tuition: $7,619
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 80% | Science: 84% | Commerce: 78% | Engineering: 85%
In addition to the original Burnaby campus—known for its stunning mountain views and Arthur Erickson–designed buildings—Simon Fraser University has...
#2: University of Victoria
Tuition: $7,186
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 80% | Science: 85% | Commerce: 80% | Engineering: 85%
Not many schools can offer a campus surrounded by ocean, mountains and forests, with just a 10-minute walk to the beach…
#3: University of Waterloo
Tuition: $7,628 ($8,256 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 85% | Science: 85% | Commerce: 85-91% | Engineering: 85%
The University of Waterloo might be known for its science and engineering programs, but it offers more than 100 undergraduate programs across six faculties...
#4: Carleton University
Tuition: $7,419 ($8,448 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 80% | Science: 80% | Commerce: 80% | Engineering: 80-86%
Carleton University takes advantage of its location in the nation’s capital: many students work as political aides and pages on Parliament Hill…
#5: York University
Tuition: $7,289 ($7,594 for out-of-province)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 75% | Science: 85% | Commerce: 85% | Engineering: 85%
Located in what was once a remote corner of Toronto, York is now well connected to the city with the opening of two subway stations right on campus...
#6: University of Guelph
Tuition:$7,289 ($7,594 for out-of-province)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 77.5-95% | Science: 87-96% | Commerce: 80-94% | Engineering: 90-96%
The University of Guelph offers programming in the physical and biological sciences, social sciences, arts and business. With roots...
#7: University of New Brunswick
Tuition: $9,435
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 64.4% | Science: 70.1% | Commerce: 71.8% | Engineering: 74.5%
The University of New Brunswick is the oldest English-language university in the country. With campuses in Fredericton and Saint John…
#8: Memorial University of Newfoundland
Tuition: $7,319
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Business: 70% | Engineering: 70%
Memorial offers more than 300 degree, diploma, certificate and graduate programs…
#9: Concordia University
Tuition: $4,975 ($10,368 to $12,868 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-90%; R score 20-31 | Science: 70-90%; R score 23-31 | Commerce: 80%; R score 27 | Engineering: 80-90%; R score 24-30
Concordia is one of Canada’s largest universities, offering more than 500 programs ...
#10: Toronto Metropolitan University
Tuition: $7,165 ($8,340 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-83% | Science: 75-90% | Commerce: 70-86% | Engineering: 85-90%
More than 48,000 students attend Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University)...
#11: Université du Québec à Montréal
Tuition: $4,407 ($10,701 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: R score 18.88-23.72 | Science: R score 20.18-24.11 | Commerce: R score 18.26-23.92
Université du Québec à Montréal offers more than 300 programs and several degree options...
#12: Wilfrid Laurier University
Tuition: $7,801
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-82% | Science: 72-89.5% | Commerce: 87.5-96.5%
Wilfrid Laurier University is an integral part of the Kitchener-Waterloo and Brantford communities...
#13: Brock University
Tuition: $7,551 ($8,175 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 80%
Brock University, located in a UNESCO biosphere reserve in the scenic Niagara region, offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs across seven faculties...
#14: University of Regina
Tuition: $8,983
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 70-90%
The University of Regina is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, although its roots as a Regina college date back much further...
#15: University of Windsor
Tuition: $7,335 ($8,248 out-of-province students
Minimum Entering Grades:
Arts: 70-80% | Science: 70-80% | Commerce: 73-78% | Engineering: 74%
The University of Windsor campus is situated along the Detroit river and features a view of the Detroit skyline. In recent years, the school has undergone a transformation...
*Indicates a tie
All photographs courtesy of their respective universities, unless otherwise noted.
COMPREHENSIVE RANKING 2026
|University
|Rank
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|Simon Fraser
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|2
|Victoria
|2
|2
|4
|1
|7
|3
|2
|4
|3
|4
|2
|8
|3
|Waterloo
|3
|3
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|15
|8
|1
|12
|1
|Carleton
|4
|6
|7
|3
|1
|6
|6
|10
|5
|13
|4
|8
|8
|York
|5
|8
|9
|6
|4
|7
|13
|5
|9
|7
|3
|10
|4
|Guelph
|6
|8
|15
|5
|9
|4
|1
|13
|12
|2
|8
|7
|6
|New Brunswick
|7
|5
|1
|14
|15
|14
|7
|3
|2
|6
|13
|11
|11
|Memorial
|8
|10
|2
|8
|12
|15
|4
|2
|12
|5
|8
|14
|10
|Concordia
|9
|7
|9
|10
|8
|8
|9
|14
|7
|10
|8
|13
|5
|Toronto Metropolitan
|10
|14
|12
|13
|5
|12
|10
|6
|14
|11
|14
|1
|7
|UQAM
|11
|3
|5
|8
|10
|9
|8
|12
|9
|15
|12
|15
|13
|Wilfrid Laurier
|12
|11
|14
|14
|6
|5
|14
|11
|7
|12
|6
|3
|9
|Brock
|13
|13
|9
|11
|11
|13
|15
|9
|6
|3
|5
|5
|12
|Regina
|14
|15
|6
|12
|14
|10
|11
|7
|11
|14
|11
|6
|14
|Windsor
|15
|12
|13
|7
|13
|10
|12
|15
|4
|9
|15
|4
|15
* Indicates a tie