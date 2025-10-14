concrete university buildings overlooking mountains
Photograph courtesy of simon fraser university

Canada’s Best Comprehensive Universities for 2026

Schools in this category offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including professional degrees, and have a significant amount of research activity
October 14, 2025

Simon Fraser University Burnaby Campus

#1: Simon Fraser University


Tuition: $7,619
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 80% | Science: 84% | Commerce: 78% | Engineering: 85%

In addition to the original Burnaby campus—known for its stunning mountain views and Arthur Erickson–designed buildings—Simon Fraser University has...

Bike to work week and other photos at the campus bike centre.

#2: University of Victoria


Tuition: $7,186
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 80% | Science: 85% | Commerce: 80% | Engineering: 85%

Not many schools can offer  a campus surrounded by ocean, mountains and forests, with just a 10-minute walk to the beach…

University of Waterloo &#8211; Fall Stock-23-10-17-101147

#3: University of Waterloo


Tuition: $7,628 ($8,256 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 85% | Science: 85% | Commerce: 85-91% | Engineering: 85%

The University of Waterloo might be known for its science and engineering programs, but it offers more than 100 undergraduate programs across six faculties...

Carleton University &#8211; Students Walking on Campus Fall Day &#8211; Photographer JonesFoto

#4: Carleton University


Tuition: $7,419 ($8,448 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 80% | Science: 80% | Commerce: 80% | Engineering: 80-86%

Carleton University takes advantage of its location in the nation’s capital: many students work as political aides and pages on Parliament Hill…

YorkU=12-glendon_lawn

#5: York University


Tuition: $7,289 ($7,594 for out-of-province)
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 75% | Science: 85% | Commerce: 85% | Engineering: 85%

Located in what was once a remote corner of Toronto, York is now well connected to the city with the opening of two subway stations right on campus...

UofGuelph Johnston Walk

#6: University of Guelph


Tuition:$7,289 ($7,594 for out-of-province)
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 77.5-95% | Science: 87-96% | Commerce: 80-94% | Engineering: 90-96%

The University of Guelph offers programming in the physical and biological sciences, social sciences, arts and business. With roots...

default

#7: University of New Brunswick


Tuition: $9,435
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 64.4% | Science: 70.1% | Commerce: 71.8% | Engineering: 74.5%

The University of New Brunswick is the oldest English-language university in the country. With campuses in Fredericton and Saint John…

Students at Memorial University can choose from 300+ academic programs, some of which are unique to the university

#8: Memorial University of Newfoundland


Tuition: $7,319
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Business: 70% | Engineering: 70%

Memorial offers more than 300 degree, diploma, certificate and graduate programs…

Concordia University-20210907 Loyola Campus 24

#9: Concordia University


Tuition: $4,975 ($10,368 to $12,868 out-of-province students) 
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70-90%; R score 20-31 | Science: 70-90%; R score 23-31 | Commerce: 80%; R score 27 | Engineering: 80-90%; R score 24-30 

Concordia is one of Canada’s largest universities, offering more than 500 programs ...

TMU-SLC_v2_cmyk_edit

#10: Toronto Metropolitan University


Tuition: $7,165 ($8,340 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70-83% | Science: 75-90% | Commerce: 70-86% | Engineering: 85-90%

More than 48,000 students attend Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University)...

Automne_0265

#11: Université du Québec à Montréal


Tuition: $4,407 ($10,701 out-of-province students) 
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: R score 18.88-23.72 | Science: R score 20.18-24.11 | Commerce: R score 18.26-23.92

Université du Québec à Montréal offers more than 300 programs and several degree options...

Laurier-cpamphoto_235571

#12: Wilfrid Laurier University


Tuition: $7,801
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70-82% | Science: 72-89.5% | Commerce: 87.5-96.5%

Wilfrid Laurier University is an integral part of the Kitchener-Waterloo and Brantford communities...

default

#13: Brock University


Tuition: $7,551 ($8,175 out-of-province students)
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 80%

Brock University, located in a UNESCO biosphere reserve in the scenic Niagara region, offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs across seven faculties...

University of Regina-21-128-085 new

#14: University of Regina


Tuition: $8,983
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70% | Science: 70% | Commerce: 70% | Engineering: 70-90%

The University of Regina is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, although its roots as a Regina college date back much further...

University of Windsor-ADM-5

#15: University of Windsor


Tuition: $7,335 ($8,248 out-of-province students
Minimum Entering Grades:

Arts: 70-80% | Science: 70-80% | Commerce: 73-78% | Engineering: 74%

The University of Windsor campus is situated along the Detroit river and features a view of the Detroit skyline. In recent years, the school has undergone a transformation...

*Indicates a tie

All photographs courtesy of their respective universities, unless otherwise noted.

COMPREHENSIVE RANKING 2026

UniversityRankStudent AwardsStudent/ Faculty RatioFaculty AwardsSocial Sciences & Humanities GrantsMedical/ Science GrantsTotal Research DollarsOperating BudgetLibrary ExpensesLibrary AcquisitionsScholarships & BursariesStudent ServicesReputational Survey
Simon Fraser1134313111722
Victoria2241732434283
Waterloo338222581581121
Carleton467316610513488
York589647135973104
Guelph6815594113122876
New Brunswick7511415147326131111
Memorial8102812154212581410
Concordia97910889147108135
Toronto Metropolitan1014121351210614111417
UQAM11358109812915121513
Wilfrid Laurier12111414651411712639
Brock13139111113159635512
Regina14156121410117111411614
Windsor1512137131012154915415

* Indicates a tie

